The share price of Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] inclined by $263.96, presently trading at $266.67. The company’s shares saw 55.91% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 171.04 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LRCX fall by -4.43% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 276.47 compared to -12.35 of all time high it touched on 04/23/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.18%, while additionally gaining 30.03% during the last 12 months. Lam Research Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $302.86. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 36.19% increase from the current trading price.

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Lam Research Corporation [LRCX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LRCX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $266.67, with the high estimate being $370.00, the low estimate being $253.00 and the median estimate amounting to $307.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $263.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.12.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] sitting at 25.10% and its Gross Margin at 45.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.10. These measurements indicate that Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.88. Its Return on Equity is 44.10%, and its Return on Assets is 17.30%. These metrics all suggest that Lam Research Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 97.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.46 and P/E Ratio of 19.18. These metrics all suggest that Lam Research Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has 149.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 171.04 to 344.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 5.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lam Research Corporation [LRCX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.