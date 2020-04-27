Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] opened at $39.44 and closed at $38.24 a share within trading session on 04/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.30% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $40.65.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] had 4.06 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.72M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.31%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.85%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 21.70 during that period and LYV managed to take a rebound to 76.60 in the last 52 weeks.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LYV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.73, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.10. Its Return on Equity is -0.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.00%. These metrics suggest that this Live Nation Entertainment Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 419.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 405.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.96.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has 197.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.70 to 76.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 7.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.