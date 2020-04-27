MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ: MNKD] shares went higher by 3.20% from its previous closing of 1.25, now trading at the price of $1.29, also adding 0.04 points. Is MNKD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.13 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MNKD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 203.12M float and a 0.78% run over in the last seven days. MNKD share price has been hovering between 1.88 and 0.80 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ:MNKD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding MannKind Corporation [MNKD] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MNKD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.29, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MannKind Corporation [MNKD] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MannKind Corporation [MNKD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MannKind Corporation [MNKD] sitting at -65.20% and its Gross Margin at 55.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -82.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 137.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39.

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] has 216.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 279.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.80 to 1.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 5.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MannKind Corporation [MNKD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MannKind Corporation [MNKD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.