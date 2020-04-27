Mastercard Incorporated [MA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $258.76 after MA shares went up by 1.13% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Mastercard Incorporated [MA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $258.76, with the high estimate being $380.00, the low estimate being $240.00 and the median estimate amounting to $298.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $255.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mastercard Incorporated [MA] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mastercard Incorporated [MA] sitting at 57.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 48.10. These measurements indicate that Mastercard Incorporated [MA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 71.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 61.72. Its Return on Equity is 154.50%, and its Return on Assets is 31.40%. These metrics all suggest that Mastercard Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 157.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 155.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 51.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.66 and P/E Ratio of 32.57. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has 998.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 258.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 199.99 to 347.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 2.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mastercard Incorporated [MA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated [MA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.