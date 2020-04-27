The share price of Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] inclined by $4.41, presently trading at $4.36. The company’s shares saw 292.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.11 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MTDR jumped by 28.95% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.78 compared to +1.11 of all time high it touched on 04/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 56.94%, while additionally dropping -78.73% during the last 12 months. Matador Resources Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.81. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.45% increase from the current trading price.

Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Matador Resources Company [MTDR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.36, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Fundamental Analysis of Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] sitting at 23.80% and its Gross Margin at 67.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has 116.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 514.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 21.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 292.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.30, which indicates that it is 18.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matador Resources Company [MTDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Matador Resources Company [MTDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.