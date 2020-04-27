McKesson Corporation[MCK] stock saw a move by 2.47% on Friday, touching 1.41 million. Based on the recent volume, McKesson Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MCK shares recorded 159.91M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that McKesson Corporation [MCK] stock could reach median target price of $164.00.

McKesson Corporation [MCK] stock additionally went down by -1.18% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 15.42% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MCK stock is set at 21.47% by far, with shares price recording returns by -8.31% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MCK shares showcased -4.19% decrease. MCK saw 172.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 112.60 compared to high within the same period of time.

McKesson Corporation [NYSE:MCK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding McKesson Corporation [MCK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MCK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $139.94, with the high estimate being $193.00, the low estimate being $140.00 and the median estimate amounting to $164.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $136.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for McKesson Corporation [MCK] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.18.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of McKesson Corporation [MCK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for McKesson Corporation [MCK] sitting at 0.30% and its Gross Margin at 5.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.21. Its Return on Equity is -12.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.50%. These metrics suggest that this McKesson Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, McKesson Corporation [MCK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 89.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. McKesson Corporation [MCK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.71.

McKesson Corporation [MCK] has 159.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 112.60 to 172.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 3.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is McKesson Corporation [MCK] a Reliable Buy?

McKesson Corporation [MCK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.