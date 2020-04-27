Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] saw a change by 28.37% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.81. The company is holding 55.59M shares with keeping 54.76M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 81.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -75.80% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -70.29%, trading +73.50% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 55.59M shares valued at 3.34 million were bought and sold.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MNLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -73.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.12. Its Return on Equity is -79.00%, and its Return on Assets is -70.80%. These metrics suggest that this Menlo Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.89. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has 55.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 78.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 7.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.