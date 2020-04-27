NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.[NBY] stock saw a move by -0.27% on Friday, touching 1.77 million. Based on the recent volume, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NBY shares recorded 30.93M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] stock could reach median target price of $1.50.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] stock additionally went up by 18.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 2.58% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NBY stock is set at -8.21% by far, with shares price recording returns by 35.67% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NBY shares showcased 58.89% increase. NBY saw 4.04 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.23 compared to high within the same period of time.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NBY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.90, with the high estimate being $1.50, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 73.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -185.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -301.21. Its Return on Equity is -626.70%, and its Return on Assets is -92.40%. These metrics suggest that this NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 415.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.38.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has 30.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 4.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 292.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.24, which indicates that it is 22.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.