Omeros Corporation[OMER] stock saw a move by 9.03% on Friday, touching 1.1 million. Based on the recent volume, Omeros Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OMER shares recorded 51.06M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Omeros Corporation [OMER] stock could reach median target price of $25.50.

Omeros Corporation [OMER] stock additionally went up by 14.45% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 56.13% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OMER stock is set at -11.87% by far, with shares price recording returns by 22.14% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OMER shares showcased 6.98% increase. OMER saw 20.92 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

Omeros Corporation [NASDAQ:OMER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Omeros Corporation [OMER], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OMER an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.55, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Omeros Corporation [OMER] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Omeros Corporation [OMER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omeros Corporation [OMER] sitting at -56.60% and its Gross Margin at 99.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -75.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -93.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -128.09. Its Return on Equity is 67.60%, and its Return on Assets is -80.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OMER financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 228.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 141.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Omeros Corporation [OMER] has 51.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 845.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.50 to 20.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 7.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omeros Corporation [OMER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omeros Corporation [OMER], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.