Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ: PZZA] stock went up by 7.21% or 4.84 points up from its previous closing price of 67.16. The stock reached $72.00 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PZZA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 10.55% in the period of the last 7 days.

PZZA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $73.825, at one point touching $66.9444. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -1.28%. The 52-week high currently stands at 72.93 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 41.87% after the recent low of 28.55.

Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ:PZZA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $72.00, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $59.00 and the median estimate amounting to $71.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] sitting at 1.50% and its Gross Margin at 28.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.43. Its Return on Equity is 2.30%, and its Return on Assets is -1.00%. These metrics suggest that this Papa John’s International Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 174.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 106.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 33.02.

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] has 33.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.55 to 72.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 152.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 6.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] a Reliable Buy?

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.