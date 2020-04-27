Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] opened at $0.38 and closed at $0.38 a share within trading session on 04/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 12.15% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.43.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] had 6.05 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.83M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.97%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.67%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.26 during that period and PRTY managed to take a rebound to 8.53 in the last 52 weeks.

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] sitting at -17.80% and its Gross Margin at 13.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -19.63. Its Return on Equity is -62.60%, and its Return on Assets is -12.80%. These metrics suggest that this Party City Holdco Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 484.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 419.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.93. Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.00.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has 100.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 8.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 9.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] a Reliable Buy?

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.