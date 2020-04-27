Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $33.23 after PTON shares went up by 4.69% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PTON an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.22, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.74.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 42.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -63.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -76.75.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.15.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has 292.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.70 to 38.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.