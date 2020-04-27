Phreesia Inc. [NYSE: PHR] shares went higher by 0.72% from its previous closing of 23.50, now trading at the price of $23.67, also adding 0.17 points. Is PHR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.45 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PHR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 32.06M float and a 8.38% run over in the last seven days. PHR share price has been hovering between 34.85 and 16.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Phreesia Inc. [NYSE:PHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Phreesia Inc. [PHR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PHR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.67, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Phreesia Inc. [PHR] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.88.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Phreesia Inc. [PHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Phreesia Inc. [PHR] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -19.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -27.20.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Phreesia Inc. [PHR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1,351.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 39.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Phreesia Inc. [PHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 761.91.

Phreesia Inc. [PHR] has 33.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 795.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.01 to 34.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phreesia Inc. [PHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Phreesia Inc. [PHR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.