Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ: QRVO] shares went higher by 4.58% from its previous closing of 85.95, now trading at the price of $89.89, also adding 3.94 points. Is QRVO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.28 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of QRVO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 115.14M float and a 4.20% run over in the last seven days. QRVO share price has been hovering between 122.37 and 58.52 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ:QRVO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Qorvo Inc. [QRVO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Fundamental Analysis of Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] sitting at 9.60% and its Gross Margin at 41.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.41. Its Return on Equity is 8.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.70%. These metrics all suggest that Qorvo Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.27 and P/E Ratio of 31.21. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] has 116.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.52 to 122.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 4.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Qorvo Inc. [QRVO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.