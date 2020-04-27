Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] saw a change by 1.83% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $33.98. The company is holding 136.53M shares with keeping 131.52M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 42.95% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -22.93% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.38%, trading +42.95% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 136.53M shares valued at 1.22 million were bought and sold.

Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE:PWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 13.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PWR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.41 and P/E Ratio of 12.45. These metrics all suggest that Quanta Services Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] has 136.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.77 to 44.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 3.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Quanta Services Inc. [PWR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.