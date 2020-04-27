The share price of Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] inclined by $63.43, presently trading at $65.13. The company’s shares saw 59.99% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 40.71 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as RTX fall by -4.00% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 65.29 compared to -0.07 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.80%, while additionally dropping -23.04% during the last 12 months. Raytheon Technologies Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $75.72. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.59% increase from the current trading price.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RTX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $65.13, with the high estimate being $109.71, the low estimate being $35.39 and the median estimate amounting to $79.04. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Fundamental Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has 1.52B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 96.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.71 to 93.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 3.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.