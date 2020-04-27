The share price of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE: REXR] inclined by $38.73, presently trading at $38.65. The company’s shares saw 21.59% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 31.79 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as REXR fall by -7.11% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 41.36 compared to -2.96 of all time high it touched on 04/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 7.87%, while additionally gaining 4.01% during the last 12 months. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $46.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.85% increase from the current trading price.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE:REXR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give REXR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.65, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] sitting at 27.90% and its Gross Margin at 76.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.90. These measurements indicate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.03. Its Return on Equity is 2.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics suggest that this Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 37.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.96 and P/E Ratio of 82.59. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] has 118.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.79 to 53.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 3.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] a Reliable Buy?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.