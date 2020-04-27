Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] gained by 7.87% on the last trading session, reaching $6.03 price per share at the time. Sabre Corporation represents 273.10M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.53B with the latest information.

The Sabre Corporation traded at the price of $6.03 with 4.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SABR shares recorded 7.77M.

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Sabre Corporation [SABR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sabre Corporation [SABR] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sabre Corporation [SABR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sabre Corporation [SABR] sitting at 9.10% and its Gross Margin at 25.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.75. Its Return on Equity is 16.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SABR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sabre Corporation [SABR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 364.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 352.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.66 and P/E Ratio of 10.50. These metrics all suggest that Sabre Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] has 273.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.30 to 25.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 6.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sabre Corporation [SABR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sabre Corporation [SABR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.