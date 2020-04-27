SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] saw a change by 15.00% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.03. The company is holding 71.70M shares with keeping 50.80M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 107.85% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -62.04% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -62.12%, trading +107.41% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 71.70M shares valued at 1.92 million were bought and sold.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:SEAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SEAS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.00, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 46.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00. Its Return on Equity is 44.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SEAS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 796.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 763.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.38 and P/E Ratio of 12.37. These metrics all suggest that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has 71.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 874.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.75 to 36.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 13.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.