Sirius XM Holdings Inc.[SIRI] stock saw a move by 2.54% on Friday, touching 6.94 million. Based on the recent volume, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SIRI shares recorded 4.12B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] stock could reach median target price of $7.00.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] stock additionally went up by 4.06% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.01% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SIRI stock is set at -3.93% by far, with shares price recording returns by -22.57% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SIRI shares showcased -14.65% decrease. SIRI saw 7.40 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.11 compared to high within the same period of time.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SIRI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.65, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] sitting at 20.40% and its Gross Margin at 56.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.47. Its Return on Equity is -201.00%, and its Return on Assets is 8.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SIRI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 109.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] has 4.12B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 7.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 4.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.