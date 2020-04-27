Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] shares went higher by 7.59% from its previous closing of 16.00, now trading at the price of $17.22, also adding 1.22 points. Is SIX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.25 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SIX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 79.09M float and a 2.63% run over in the last seven days. SIX share price has been hovering between 59.52 and 8.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SIX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.24, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] sitting at 28.90% and its Gross Margin at 91.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00. These measurements indicate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.34. Its Return on Equity is -25.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SIX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 140.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] has 80.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.75 to 59.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 8.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.