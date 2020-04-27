Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] stock went up by 4.01% or 3.72 points up from its previous closing price of 92.79. The stock reached $96.51 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SWKS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 1.16% in the period of the last 7 days.

SWKS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $96.78, at one point touching $92.45. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -24.88%. The 52-week high currently stands at 128.48 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 9.01% after the recent low of 66.29.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SWKS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $96.51, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $83.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] sitting at 27.50% and its Gross Margin at 47.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.00. These measurements indicate that Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.77. Its Return on Equity is 19.90%, and its Return on Assets is 16.90%. These metrics all suggest that Skyworks Solutions Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.58. Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.89 and P/E Ratio of 20.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has 169.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.29 to 128.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 3.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.