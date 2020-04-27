Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] saw a change by 1.53% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $78.14. The company is holding 54.79M shares with keeping 54.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 71.06% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.92% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.31%, trading +71.06% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 54.79M shares valued at 1.12 million were bought and sold.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SWX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SWX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $78.14, with the high estimate being $90.00, the low estimate being $72.00 and the median estimate amounting to $81.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] sitting at 11.90% and its Gross Margin at 87.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.63. Its Return on Equity is 8.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SWX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 94.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.25 and P/E Ratio of 19.78. These metrics all suggest that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] has 54.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.68 to 92.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.29, which indicates that it is 3.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.