Splunk Inc.[SPLK] stock saw a move by -2.32% on Friday, touching 1.8 million. Based on the recent volume, Splunk Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SPLK shares recorded 158.13M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Splunk Inc. [SPLK] stock could reach median target price of $159.00.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] stock additionally went down by -4.82% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.40% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SPLK stock is set at -5.25% by far, with shares price recording returns by -18.07% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SPLK shares showcased 11.85% increase. SPLK saw 176.31 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 93.92 compared to high within the same period of time.

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Splunk Inc. [SPLK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SPLK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $128.63, with the high estimate being $200.00, the low estimate being $105.00 and the median estimate amounting to $159.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $131.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Splunk Inc. [SPLK] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Splunk Inc. [SPLK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Splunk Inc. [SPLK] sitting at -12.20% and its Gross Margin at 81.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.48. Its Return on Equity is -20.10%, and its Return on Assets is -6.90%. These metrics suggest that this Splunk Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 97.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 97.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -105.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.25.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has 158.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.92 to 176.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 4.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Splunk Inc. [SPLK] a Reliable Buy?

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.