SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] took an upward turn with a change of 1.25%, trading at the price of $51.21 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.25 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.42M shares for that time period. SSNC monthly volatility recorded 5.29%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.36%. PS value for SSNC stocks is 2.86 with PB recorded at 2.54.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] sitting at 19.60% and its Gross Margin at 43.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.47. Its Return on Equity is 9.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SSNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 146.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 145.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.19 and P/E Ratio of 30.88. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] has 258.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.51 to 67.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 3.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.