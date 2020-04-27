Teradyne Inc.[TER] stock saw a move by 1.31% on Friday, touching 1.56 million. Based on the recent volume, Teradyne Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TER shares recorded 170.92M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Teradyne Inc. [TER] stock could reach median target price of $70.00.

Teradyne Inc. [TER] stock additionally went down by -2.87% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.31% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TER stock is set at 28.76% by far, with shares price recording returns by -14.01% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TER shares showcased 2.14% increase. TER saw 81.57 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 40.92 compared to high within the same period of time.

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Teradyne Inc. [TER] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TER an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $62.00, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $48.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Teradyne Inc. [TER] is sitting at 3.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Teradyne Inc. [TER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teradyne Inc. [TER] sitting at 19.70% and its Gross Margin at 58.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.40. These measurements indicate that Teradyne Inc. [TER] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.46. Its Return on Equity is 32.90%, and its Return on Assets is 18.10%. These metrics all suggest that Teradyne Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Teradyne Inc. [TER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Teradyne Inc. [TER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.14 and P/E Ratio of 20.53. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Teradyne Inc. [TER] has 170.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.92 to 81.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 5.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teradyne Inc. [TER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teradyne Inc. [TER], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.