TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] dipped by -16.29% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time. TETRA Technologies Inc. represents 101.72M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 30.53M with the latest information.

The TETRA Technologies Inc. traded at the price of $0.25 with 2.7 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TTI shares recorded 1.39M.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give TTI an Underweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] is sitting at 2.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] sitting at -7.10% and its Gross Margin at 17.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.09. Its Return on Equity is -116.40%, and its Return on Assets is -10.60%. These metrics suggest that this TETRA Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,655.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,609.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72. TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.73.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has 101.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 2.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 15.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.