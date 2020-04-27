TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] shares went higher by 9.43% from its previous closing of 12.51, now trading at the price of $13.69, also adding 1.18 points. Is TGTX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.69 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TGTX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 98.50M float and a 16.81% run over in the last seven days. TGTX share price has been hovering between 16.22 and 4.95 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TGTX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.69, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -328.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -339.50. Its Return on Assets is -143.90%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 101.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5,758.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 31.44.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has 110.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.95 to 16.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 176.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 9.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.