The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] opened at $49.46 and closed at $48.43 a share within trading session on 04/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.56% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $50.64.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] had 2.19 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.45M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.88%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.55%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 33.00 during that period and BX managed to take a rebound to 64.97 in the last 52 weeks.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $50.75, with the high estimate being $64.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] sitting at 46.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90. These measurements indicate that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.70. Its Return on Equity is 30.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.50%. These metrics all suggest that The Blackstone Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 169.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 165.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has 1.09B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 53.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.00 to 64.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 3.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.