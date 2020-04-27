The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] shares went higher by 2.19% from its previous closing of 162.75, now trading at the price of $166.31, also adding 3.56 points. Is EL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 213.32M float and a -4.56% run over in the last seven days. EL share price has been hovering between 220.42 and 137.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $166.31, with the high estimate being $240.00, the low estimate being $126.00 and the median estimate amounting to $180.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $162.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] sitting at 12.20% and its Gross Margin at 77.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80. These measurements indicate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.29. Its Return on Equity is 41.20%, and its Return on Assets is 12.50%. These metrics all suggest that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 66.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.95 and P/E Ratio of 32.83. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has 366.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 60.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 137.01 to 220.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 3.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.