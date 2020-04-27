The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HAIN] stock went up by 1.92% or 0.52 points up from its previous closing price of 27.02. The stock reached $27.54 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HAIN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.34% in the period of the last 7 days.

HAIN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $27.79, at one point touching $26.66. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -1.61%. The 52-week high currently stands at 27.99 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 27.74% after the recent low of 17.94.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HAIN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HAIN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.54, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] sitting at 1.70% and its Gross Margin at 20.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.19. Its Return on Equity is -12.40%, and its Return on Assets is -7.60%. These metrics suggest that this The Hain Celestial Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 40.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 46.03.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] has 105.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.94 to 27.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 2.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.