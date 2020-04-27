The share price of The Hershey Company [NYSE: HSY] inclined by $136.91, presently trading at $135.74. The company’s shares saw 23.53% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 109.88 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HSY fall by -7.32% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 147.30 compared to -10.72 of all time high it touched on 04/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 7.61%, while additionally gaining 10.86% during the last 12 months. The Hershey Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $147.56. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.82% increase from the current trading price.

The Hershey Company [NYSE:HSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to The Hershey Company [HSY], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HSY an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $136.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Hershey Company [HSY] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Hershey Company [HSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Hershey Company [HSY] sitting at 18.50% and its Gross Margin at 45.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00. These measurements indicate that The Hershey Company [HSY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.75. Its Return on Equity is 65.30%, and its Return on Assets is 13.40%. These metrics all suggest that The Hershey Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Hershey Company [HSY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 257.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 213.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. The Hershey Company [HSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.56 and P/E Ratio of 25.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Hershey Company [HSY] has 218.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.88 to 162.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 3.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Hershey Company [HSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Hershey Company [HSY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.