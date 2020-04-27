The RealReal Inc.[REAL] stock saw a move by 23.15% on Friday, touching 2.5 million. Based on the recent volume, The RealReal Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of REAL shares recorded 87.54M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] stock additionally went down by -0.44% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 45.47% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, REAL shares showcased -46.87% decrease. REAL saw 30.05 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The RealReal Inc. [REAL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give REAL an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The RealReal Inc. [REAL] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Fundamental Analysis of The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The RealReal Inc. [REAL] sitting at -30.90% and its Gross Margin at 63.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -31.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -51.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -51.09. Its Return on Equity is -367.10%, and its Return on Assets is -31.60%. These metrics suggest that this The RealReal Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.62. The RealReal Inc. [REAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.78.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] has 87.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 885.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.00 to 30.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 149.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The RealReal Inc. [REAL] a Reliable Buy?

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.