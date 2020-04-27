Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TBIO] stock went up by 23.57% or 2.43 points up from its previous closing price of 10.31. The stock reached $12.74 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TBIO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 26.01% in the period of the last 7 days.

TBIO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.30, at one point touching $10.22. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -8.35%. The 52-week high currently stands at 13.90 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 37.58% after the recent low of 6.80.

Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:TBIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TBIO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.74, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -66.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -77.89. Its Return on Equity is -83.00%, and its Return on Assets is -35.80%. These metrics suggest that this Translate Bio Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 55.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.18.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] has 58.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 751.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.80 to 13.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.44. This RSI suggests that Translate Bio Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.