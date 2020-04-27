Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] gained by 4.61% on the last trading session, reaching $30.07 price per share at the time. Twitter Inc. represents 800.97M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 23.02B with the latest information.

The Twitter Inc. traded at the price of $30.07 with 9.55 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TWTR shares recorded 23.26M.

Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Twitter Inc. [TWTR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TWTR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.06, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Twitter Inc. [TWTR] is sitting at 3.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Twitter Inc. [TWTR] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 67.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.40. These measurements indicate that Twitter Inc. [TWTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.38. Its Return on Equity is 18.00%, and its Return on Assets is 12.20%. These metrics all suggest that Twitter Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 37.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.56 and P/E Ratio of 16.10. These metrics all suggest that Twitter Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has 800.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.00 to 45.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 5.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Twitter Inc. [TWTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Twitter Inc. [TWTR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.