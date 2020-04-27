Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] opened at $28.51 and closed at $29.49 a share within trading session on 04/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.00% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $30.08.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] had 16.33 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 39.63M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.06%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 13.71 during that period and UBER managed to take a rebound to 47.08 in the last 52 weeks.

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UBER an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.08, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] is sitting at 4.66. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.66.

Fundamental Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] sitting at -57.60% and its Gross Margin at 32.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -60.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -43.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.23. Its Return on Equity is -92.60%, and its Return on Assets is -28.50%. These metrics suggest that this Uber Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 54.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has 1.72B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 50.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.71 to 47.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] a Reliable Buy?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.