Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] opened at $184.70 and closed at $184.70 a share within trading session on 04/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.59% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $187.63.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] had 1.1 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.69M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 118.11 during that period and VEEV managed to take a rebound to 189.55 in the last 52 weeks.

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VEEV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $187.63, with the high estimate being $200.00, the low estimate being $140.00 and the median estimate amounting to $175.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $184.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] sitting at 25.90% and its Gross Margin at 72.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30. These measurements indicate that Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.43. Its Return on Equity is 20.10%, and its Return on Assets is 15.40%. These metrics all suggest that Veeva Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 83.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 52.17 and P/E Ratio of 98.78. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has 148.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.11 to 189.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 4.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.