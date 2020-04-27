CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] opened at $181.29 and closed at $178.48 a share within trading session on 04/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.38% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $182.72.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] had 1.38 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.53M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.26%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.56%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 131.80 during that period and CME managed to take a rebound to 225.36 in the last 52 weeks.

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For CME Group Inc. [CME], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CME an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $178.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CME Group Inc. [CME] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CME Group Inc. [CME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CME Group Inc. [CME] sitting at 53.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.50. These measurements indicate that CME Group Inc. [CME] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.03. Its Return on Equity is 8.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CME financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CME Group Inc. [CME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. CME Group Inc. [CME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.90 and P/E Ratio of 30.92. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

CME Group Inc. [CME] has 360.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 65.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 131.80 to 225.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.35, which indicates that it is 4.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CME Group Inc. [CME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CME Group Inc. [CME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.