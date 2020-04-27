CNX Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: CNXM] opened at $12.46 and closed at $11.89 a share within trading session on 04/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -34.10% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.84.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CNX Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: CNXM] had 2.9 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.21M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.60%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.69%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.20 during that period and CNXM managed to take a rebound to 16.94 in the last 52 weeks.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:CNXM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CNXM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.84, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] sitting at 69.60% and its Gross Margin at 87.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 50.90. These measurements indicate that CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.52. Its Return on Equity is 44.20%, and its Return on Assets is 13.70%. These metrics all suggest that CNX Midstream Partners LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 185.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 185.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.84 and P/E Ratio of 3.21. These metrics all suggest that CNX Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has 86.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.20 to 16.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 10.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.