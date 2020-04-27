Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] opened at $101.00 and closed at $100.59 a share within trading session on 04/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.66% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $103.27.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] had 1.29 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.28M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.00%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.84%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 68.87 during that period and FTNT managed to take a rebound to 121.82 in the last 52 weeks.

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Fortinet Inc. [FTNT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FTNT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $103.27, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $88.00 and the median estimate amounting to $116.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $100.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] sitting at 15.80% and its Gross Margin at 76.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.64. Its Return on Equity is 27.80%, and its Return on Assets is 9.30%. These metrics all suggest that Fortinet Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.12 and P/E Ratio of 55.35. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] has 178.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.87 to 121.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 5.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortinet Inc. [FTNT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.