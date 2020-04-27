The share price of Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE: ITW] inclined by $155.12, presently trading at $158.23. The company’s shares saw 36.48% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 115.94 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ITW fall by -0.22% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 160.79 compared to -0.35 of all time high it touched on 04/23/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.24%, while additionally gaining 4.64% during the last 12 months. Illinois Tool Works Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $144.47. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -13.76% decrease from the current trading price.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE:ITW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ITW an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $158.23, with the high estimate being $180.00, the low estimate being $121.00 and the median estimate amounting to $145.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $155.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] is sitting at 3.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] sitting at 24.10% and its Gross Margin at 42.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.90. These measurements indicate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.97. Its Return on Equity is 82.10%, and its Return on Assets is 16.70%. These metrics all suggest that Illinois Tool Works Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 262.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 260.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.53 and P/E Ratio of 20.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has 318.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 50.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 115.94 to 190.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 3.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.