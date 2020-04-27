Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] gained by 5.71% on the last trading session, reaching $57.98 price per share at the time. Williams-Sonoma Inc. represents 77.36M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.49B with the latest information.

The Williams-Sonoma Inc. traded at the price of $57.98 with 2.06 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WSM shares recorded 1.38M.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WSM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $57.98, with the high estimate being $90.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] is sitting at 3.05. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.06.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] sitting at 7.90% and its Gross Margin at 36.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.81. Its Return on Equity is 30.90%, and its Return on Assets is 9.10%. These metrics all suggest that Williams-Sonoma Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.66 and P/E Ratio of 12.90. These metrics all suggest that Williams-Sonoma Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] has 77.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.01 to 77.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 122.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 5.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.