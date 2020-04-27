WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE: WPX] opened at $5.07 and closed at $4.82 a share within trading session on 04/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.11% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.67.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE: WPX] had 3.73 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 13.72M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.70%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.18%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.94 during that period and WPX managed to take a rebound to 14.87 in the last 52 weeks.

WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE:WPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WPX an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 92.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.82. Its Return on Equity is 5.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WPX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.56 and P/E Ratio of 7.78. These metrics all suggest that WPX Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has 524.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.94 to 14.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.14, which indicates that it is 10.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.