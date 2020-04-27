XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] took an upward turn with a change of 7.73%, trading at the price of $0.56 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 16.02 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while XpresSpa Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 15.62M shares for that time period. XSPA monthly volatility recorded 28.45%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 28.31%. PS value for XSPA stocks is 1.07.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 9/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give XSPA an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] sitting at -36.20% and its Gross Margin at 22.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -43.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -56.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -293.64. Its Return on Assets is -63.40%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 169.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] has 99.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.05 to 5.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1020.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.40, which indicates that it is 28.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.