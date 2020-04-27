The share price of Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] inclined by $38.34, presently trading at $40.71. The company’s shares saw 103.12% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 20.04 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as Z jumped by 12.04% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 41.33 compared to +4.38 of all time high it touched on 04/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.04%, while additionally gaining 19.33% during the last 12 months. Zillow Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $25.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -15.21% decrease from the current trading price.

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Zillow Group Inc. [Z], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give Z an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.71, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zillow Group Inc. [Z] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.66.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -56.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.80.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has 144.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.04 to 66.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 103.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zillow Group Inc. [Z] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. [Z], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.