Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] took an upward turn with a change of 3.06%, trading at the price of $116.45 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.45 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.96M shares for that time period. ZBH monthly volatility recorded 5.72%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.82%. PS value for ZBH stocks is 2.92 with PB recorded at 1.94.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ZBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZBH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $116.45, with the high estimate being $180.00, the low estimate being $99.00 and the median estimate amounting to $131.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $112.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.52.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] sitting at 14.30% and its Gross Margin at 71.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20. These measurements indicate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ZBH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.51 and P/E Ratio of 21.29. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has 199.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 74.37 to 161.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 3.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.