Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ: ZN] shares went lower by -10.82% from its previous closing of 0.25, now trading at the price of $0.22, also subtracting -0.03 points. Is ZN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.01 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ZN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 148.64M float and a 22.08% run over in the last seven days. ZN share price has been hovering between 0.79 and 0.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ:ZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -51.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.39. Its Return on Equity is -74.60%, and its Return on Assets is -45.30%. These metrics suggest that this Zion Oil & Gas Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.43. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has 148.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 0.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.19, which indicates that it is 13.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.