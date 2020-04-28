AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.[ACRX] stock saw a move by 5.56% on Monday, touching 1.18 million. Based on the recent volume, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ACRX shares recorded 80.42M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] stock could reach median target price of $7.00.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] stock additionally went up by 7.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 15.15% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ACRX stock is set at -61.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by -12.14% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ACRX shares showcased -30.28% decrease. ACRX saw 4.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.70 compared to high within the same period of time.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ACRX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.52, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -56.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -60.73. Its Return on Equity is 221.80%, and its Return on Assets is -50.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ACRX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 151.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 133.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 70.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] has 80.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 122.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 4.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 8.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.