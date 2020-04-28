Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] gained by 10.03% on the last trading session, reaching $32.02 price per share at the time. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation represents 134.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.30B with the latest information.

The Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation traded at the price of $32.02 with 1.52 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADPT shares recorded 1.09M.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADPT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.02, with the high estimate being $46.00, the low estimate being $43.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] sitting at -92.10% and its Gross Margin at 73.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -81.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.28. Its Return on Equity is -46.40%, and its Return on Assets is -9.10%. These metrics suggest that this Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has 134.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.19 to 55.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.