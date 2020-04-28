The share price of ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] inclined by $3.06, presently trading at $3.18. The company’s shares saw 119.31% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.45 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ADMA jumped by 13.57% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.35 compared to +0.38 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.25%, while additionally dropping -32.34% during the last 12 months. ADMA Biologics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.82% increase from the current trading price.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] is sitting at 4.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Fundamental Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -34.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -47.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.28. Its Return on Equity is -161.90%, and its Return on Assets is -39.70%. These metrics suggest that this ADMA Biologics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 323.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 322.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.06.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has 81.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 259.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.45 to 5.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 9.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.